There is a chance that future Hall of Famer starting pitcher Justin Verlander won’t return to the Houston Astros next season, and that’s OK.
Of course, Verlander being part of the Astros staff makes them again one of the best in Major League Baseball and puts them on track for another 100-win season. However, after almost yearly trips to the World Series, paying $100 million-plus to Verlander isn’t the best use of that money.
There have been many reports that Verlander is looking for $130 million over three years, and last week he had a meeting with the Mets. Verlander’s last contract with the Astros was a one-year deal for $25 million with a player option for the next year, which would have been this upcoming season. I understand wanting to get paid, but the Astros are the champs. If he wants to be a part of this special run, getting in a bidding war with other teams won’t help Houston in the long haul.
As it was, the Astros used a six-man rotation at points during the season last year because they had too many good pitchers. Next season, Lance McCullers Jr. will be around to start the season now that he’s healthy, and rookie Hunter Brown, the Verlander clone, turned heads in limited action. The Astros used eight different starters last season and all had an ERA under 4, not even the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers could have said that.
Having Verlander retire as an Astro would be cool. Seeing him get his 300th win with the Astros would be cool. Getting another World Series championship with Verlander leading the staff would be ideal. But if the Astros don’t spend $100 million for him, I won’t complain. That being said, I hope he stays under a reasonable deal.
Spotrac.com, a website that tracks contracts, projects Verlander’s next contract to be two years and $90 million, that would be $45 million a year, that’s just crazy. I personally would be fine with two for $60 million maybe even $70 million, but anything else would be robbing Peter to pay Paul, the Astros have a lot of needs and a pitcher isn’t one.
The Houston Astros are officially your 2023 World Champions. No, there hasn’t been a game played yet this upcoming season, but one of the Astros more glaring needs has just been filled with the reported signing of White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu, the 2020 American League MVP, to a three-year deal worth around $60 million, according to the Houston Chronicle.
For the last few seasons, first base has been manned by Yuli Gurriel, who is now a free agent. Gurriel hit over .300 in 2021, but his batting average took a major dip this past season. The Cuban first baseman plays great defense, but his bat outside of the playoffs was pretty hit or miss.
With the addition of Abreu, another Cuban hitter, the Astros get a massive upgrade in the batters’ box with a true power hitter, averaging 31 home runs a year over his nine-season big league career. Abreu’s power dipped slightly last season, but his batting average was over .300 and he has had a .292 batting average throughout his career. Abreu’s defense won’t be much of a step down from Gurriel at first. While bringing Abreu in, this doesn’t close the door on bringing back Gurriel to platoon at first and designated hitter, with Yordan Alvarez likely playing more left field next season.
Abreu has played seven postseason games in his career and being a part of a yearly championship contender no doubt was a factor in his signing. The former White Sox was considered by many to be the second-best free-agent hitter available this season behind Yankees free agent Aaron Judge. Many Astros fans dreamed of having Judge in the outfield but it was an unlikely option with him expected to command a massive amount of money and his desire to play on the West Coast, where he is from.
Abreu should be considered a great signing by the Astros, even if this means the chances of Justin Verlander coming back to the team are shirking away with less money to spend.
The offense was a problem for the Astros at times last season. With Abreu, that is far less of a concern going forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.