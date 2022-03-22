If love is blind why buy a bikini?

There were two old guys soaking up rays on the beach. A beautiful co-ed in a bikini strolled by making hip motions in perfect rhythm with the ocean waves. They watched her disappear over the horizon and one turned to the other and said, “I can’t help it. I’m shallow, wicked, evil minded and a lecherous old fool.” The other said, “Yes, you are and I’m behind you 100%.”
This young couple was planning on getting married but unsure if they could swing it financially. One evening they went to church to find inspiration and guidance. A visiting evangelist was preaching on the evils of drink. He ended his sermon by saying, “Who lives in the finest house in town? The tavern keeper. Who drives the luxury cars? The tavern keeper. Whose wife wears mink and diamonds? The tavern keeper. And who pays for all this? You do my friends, you do.” After the service the young pair thanked the minister for such an inspiring message. He said, “So, you have decided to give up drink?” The guy said, “Oh, no we’ve decided to buy a tavern.”
A young boy asked his father, “How much does it cost to get married?” Wisely, the old man said, “I don’t know son, I’m still paying for it.”
I read a statistic the other day that implied that it costs $250,000 to raise a child to college age. Apparently, those who can read only have one or two kids. There’s a family down the road from us that must be illiterate billionaires.
A friend of mine was relating the initial launching of his amorous adventures. He got a date with the sheriff’s daughter and they had a swell time at the wild game supper fund raiser and later caught a movie. The next day the sheriff sent word to the kid that he should drop in the sheriff’s office to discuss love, compassion and the death penalty. The kid dropped in and asked what was up. The sheriff said, “Where did you go last night when you dropped my daughter off at my house?”
“I went straight home, sir.”
“Don’t you lie to me, boy. I’ll string you up by your eyelids and nail your sorry hide to an ironing board. Your car was seen at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 9:30 p.m. A rock was thrown through a window and 20 cases of beer were stolen.”
“I can explain that sheriff. I borrowed my father’s car for the date. I loaned my car to Billy, Ty and Kevin. If the police saw it there they are the ones you are looking for. But I know for sure they didn’t break the window out. The back door was unlocked and they only stole two cases. Some really rotten thieves must have taken the rest. By the way, I only shook hands with your daughter. Is that a taser?”
