Getting my just desserts while visiting parents

I went to visit my parent’s last week in Franklin.
I had a few errands to run in College Station before I headed to the country, but I told my mom I would pick up lunch before I headed to their house. The evening before I decided I wanted to bake something to take for dessert.
Being empty nesters and only the two of us, I don’t bake much unless we have friends or family coming over, or if I have some place to share my sweets. I love baked goods but my willpower leaves a lot to be desired; it’s best if I can just remove the temptation. This was a good excuse to bake, I could share the cake and the hubs was too excited that I was actually baking something!
I have a chocolate cake recipe from my husband’s grandmother that is a family favorite, easy to make and always delicious, so that’s what I decided on. That morning I sliced up the cake, put a few pieces on a plate for my parents and headed north.
After lunch, I served my mom and dad each a piece of cake. They both commented the cake was very good and ate every crumb so I think they enjoyed it.
Later that afternoon I was helping my mom with some insurance paperwork and she randomly asked me what brand cake mix I buy. A little confused, I told her I don’t usually buy cake mixes. Why was she asking?
“The cake you brought wasn’t from a box?” she asked.
“No mom, you raised me better than that,” I replied.
Growing up, I don’t recall my mom using a cake mix very often. Many of the recipes she used for baking, she knew from memory and just started pulling out ingredients and mixing them together. An hour or so later we’d have a cake, a pie or maybe some cookies.
She tried to recover by saying the cake was really good and she thought it was a mix because it was so moist and fluffy.
Guess I’m not capable of baking a moist and fluffy cake without the help of Betty Crocker. Thanks, mom.
Next time I decide to take my parents dessert I’ll save myself some time and enlist Betty Crocker with her pudding in the mix. Or Pillsbury’s moist supreme mix. Or easier yet, I’ll stop at H-E-B when I get to town and pick up something from their bakery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.