Celebrating the salvation of a bridge

Ronald Sanders

Once upon a time, Marilyn Sebesta learned that the state was to going to demolish the bridge that runs over the Colorado River at North Richmond Road. She decided to do something about it.

She did. In a smart, soft spoken and persistent way — as only she could —  she championed a campaign that convinced the world to stop that from happening. The right people, and everyone else, were gently persuaded to cease any more talk of demolition.

