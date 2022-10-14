Celebrating the salvation of a bridge

Once upon a time, Marilyn Sebesta learned that the state was to going to demolish the bridge that runs over the Colorado River at North Richmond Road. She decided to do something about it.
She did. In a smart, soft spoken and persistent way — as only she could — she championed a campaign that convinced the world to stop that from happening. The right people, and everyone else, were gently persuaded to cease any more talk of demolition.
In a slow and painstaking way, this bridge was fully restored over several years.
And the Party Under the Bridge was born. The fifth annual event will be Thursday at Dinosaur Park.
But there is another chapter to the story, before Party Under the Bridge was created.
In steps Paul Webb, attorney at law.
Mr. Webb called me on the phone and asked me to come to his office.
Yes, he asked me, but summoned is more like it.
Paul had this idea to have a food-truck party to celebrate the restoration of the Colorado River Bridge. We have been doing it every year since. Paul and his wife Cindy are the sole sponsor.
Thank you, Paul and Cindy. Thank you, Marilyn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.