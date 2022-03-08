We have all been watching the terror unfold that happens when one man decides he can run the world.
When this happens, we usually end up with a dictatorship. We are seeing the tragedy from the deaths, especially of children. Just when we thought we were passed the nightmare of war in Afghanistan, another war begins with Russia.
This reminds me of a time shortly after I came back to Wharton to work at the Chamber of Commerce. Some good friends from West Columbia invited me to go to the Soviet Union. A group of American attorneys and doctors were going there to meet with a similar group from that country. It seemed like it was too soon to leave a new job for 10 days, but it was also an opportunity to learn and I decided to make the trip.
We left Houston and landed in Helsinki, which is the capital of Finland. We were in Helsinki two nights exploring the place. It had beautiful, but strange architecture and exciting foods. No, we did not have Rudolph the Reindeer for dinner, but we may have seen one of his relatives at one of the buffets.
On the third evening, we boarded an all-night train for Moscow. Military officers could be seen in every direction. We boarded the train and went down to the Pullman car to have dinner. We were told in advance that at a certain time during the night, our rooms in the sleeper cars on the train would be locked down for a short period of time. Later that night, we heard the loud sound of a heavy, automatic lock. It left us with a strange feeling that came from being in a small compartment, in a faraway place, locked up tight. Approximately an hour later, our doors unlocked simultaneously. We tried to figure out what they could have been doing during that time.
Later in the night, we stopped again. The doors were open and we felt we had a little more freedom to move around. So, I left our room and stepped out to where the cars connected, called the observation deck. I stepped down from the train to take a look around. The guard with his ammunition was not far away. As I got back on the train, he came over with a little bouquet of yellow flowers, smiled and handed them to me.
When we got off the train at our next stop, I saw the same soldier who had given me the flowers, and I approached him hoping to shake his hand and say, “thank you.” He had a stern look on his face, and never said a word or even looked in my direction. That was the beginning of our “tour with very few smiles.”
When we arrived in Moscow, we were taken to our hotel. The hotels in Moscow were very plain because they were built in masses to accommodate the huge crowds who came to watch the Moscow Olympics a year or two before.
Of all the countries we visited, my favorite was the Ukraine and the capital, Kiev. The architecture of those buildings, the smiles on the faces of the people and the friendliness we received was priceless. Things seemed to be better after the revolution and the splitting of the Soviet government, and the economy looked to be picking up as well.
For the past few weeks, we have seen Mr. Putin take the reins of government while choosing to overrun the Ukraine as if to start another USSR. Once again, we find ourselves witnessing countless lives being taken, and the destruction of buildings and homes. As a free country, what actions should we take to assist those who are suffering and in need?
On another topic, most of you know that I’ve been homebound for some time. Now I think, no matter what the situation is, we can make the most of it. I’ve been making the most of it with friends and good company. What is more fun than a cheese and wine party? Recently, my friend Ken Dimmick suggested that we had had enough cheese and wine for a while, and it was time for a change … and that change was a chocolate and champagne party! Of course, anytime can be a time to throw a pizza into the mix. We had a wonderful time!
So, I invite any one of you to come by and visit me anytime. I may not have chocolate and champagne, but wine and cheese are always in the fridge. I do not know how long this party will last; that’s not my decision. Until then, I send love to all of you. And to those of you who have been reading this column for a little more than 35 years, thanks for your support.
