Many of us just celebrated Mother’s Day at the beginning of this week. The Second Sunday in May fell on May 14 this year.
Over the years, it has seemed to me that Mother’s Day was more widely observed than Father’s Day, so I did some research to see if that were actually true. Sure enough, some polls taken showed Mother’s Day was likely to be celebrated than Father’s Day, — about ten percent more of the U. S. Population said they would celebrate Mom’s Day but not Father’s Day.
As a father, I’m not sure what that means, but throughout my life, Mother’s Day was always very special.
First, in honoring my own mother on the special Day, then as I married and had children, also honoring my wife, and now honoring my wife and my two daughters who are also mothers, — and “remembering” my late mother.
According to a recent U. S. Census Bureau study, there are 85 million mothers in the United States, — a lot of special people to be honored on the second Sunday in May. When did all this special recognition of Mothers begin?
The rest of the world celebrates Mother’s Day, too, but, in our country, the cherished day was created by Anne Jarvis in 1908, and became an official U. S. holiday in 1914.
I was blessed with one of the greatest mothers in the world, and was touched throughout my life with the way she took care of my brother and me.
We did not have a lot of money, and I saw again and again how she sacrificed for us, doing without things for herself so that we could have more of this or that. Her sacrifices motivated me to want to express sacrificial love to her.
I was given a very small allowance, not more than a quarter a week, probably less. Some times I could work chopping in the fields all weekend for Grandpa and get paid fifty cents. One year I noticed that Mama’s shoes were so worn, almost completely worn out. That year, I saved a few nickels each week, and did a little field work, by Mother’s Day, I had enough money to buy her a brand new pair of shoes.
It just so happened I had enough by Mother’s Day. If I had not enough, I would have bought them for her for Christmas.
I experienced great joy giving her those shoes, but my small sacrifice was nothing compared to the sacrifices she made for us.
I am in awe of mothers who are loving, caring, and nurturing. I now see these beautiful, endearing qualities in my wife, the mother of my two daughters, and in my daughters who are mothers of my three grandchildren. I know that many of you can say the same thing.
During this week after Mother’s Day, may we feel blessed in the afterglow of the love of many mothers.
Ray Spitzenberger is a retired WCJC teacher, a retired LCMS pastor, and author of three books, It Must Be the Noodles, Open Prairies, and Tanka Schoen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.