My heroes have always been refrigerators

This is an exciting time of the year. The Super Bowl was not too long ago followed by March Madness. I remember well of my own athletic journey when I was in high school.
I knew nothing of sports, only that guys who played them got their picture in the paper, so off I went with several of my freshman buddies to check out how to get popular. Since school started about the same time as football season we tried out for football.
We were issued equipment that included a helmet which in my day was made of leather and could be folded up and put in your back pocket. Upper classmen were kind enough to explain that we had to use a nose guard under the helmet to protect our face. We freshmen tried every way to make the nose guard fit but it just didn’t seem right.
The nose part seemed OK but didn’t offer much protection, the headband was too big and the ear loops were way too long. The upper classmen were rolling on the floor with laughter and then the coach came in the locker room and explained that the device was called a jockey strap and made all of us do 10 pushups without one.
I mentioned in a previous column that I became acquainted with a famous defensive lineman, William “The Refrigerator” Perry, a 6-foot-2, 330-pound defensive lineman for the Chicago Bears. Fridge is from Aiken, South Carolina, and played college ball for Clemson.
Chicago was criticized for drafting the big guy because experts said he was too fat and could not control his weight. But Coach Mike Ditka used him not only as a great defensive lineman but lined him up on critical fourth downs as a runner, then a runner that could score touchdowns, then a receiver for a touchdown.
I remember seeing a press conference after one great game of the Chicago Bears. A reporter asked Ditka, “Coach, you got this big overweight defensive lineman, The Refrigerator, running for first downs, making running touchdowns, catching passes, and all these gimmick plays. You got any other surprises up your sleeve for this big guy?”
Ditka solemnly said, “Well, I’ll tell you this. The guy can pass.”
The press room roared with laughter. But I was watching the Bears on TV the very next week and The Fridge was lateraled the ball. He cocked his arm as he ran around right end but he did not throw and was stopped cold on their opponent’s 2 yard line. On the very next play, fourth and 2, seconds left in the game, the Bears scored anyway and won a thriller.
In the press conference that followed a reporter asked, “Coach, The Fridge could have gone down in history as the only defensive lineman in the world that has ever run for a touchdown, receive for a touchdown, and throw for a touchdown if he had just thrown that ball. Why didn’t he throw it?” I don’t remember Ditka’s answer but a reporter in a follow up article asked Fridge that question. He laughingly answered, “When you throw the ball only three things can happen and two of ’em are bad. If they had intercepted my pass we would have lost the game. I’m a team player. My man was covered so I didn’t throw, I ate the ball.”
The room exploded with laughter and applause.
I’ll bet he celebrated with a Diet Coke.
