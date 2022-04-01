Uncle Sam needs you to join the Army (or the enemy)

Uncle Sam needs you!
Not that Uncle Sam, I’m talking about Sam Houston, the former president of the Republic of Texas and governor of the state of Texas. You know, the hero of San Jacinto.
Last weekend I was in Goliad participating in the annual re-enactments of the Battle of Coleto Creek and the Goliad Massacre. This is traditionally one of the biggest and best of the Texas Revolution re-enactments because it is centrally located enough to draw many re-enactors from San Antonio to Houston. The rebuilt Presidio La Bahia lends itself to an air of authenticity and there is plenty of room for us to do our thing.
While there, I was involved in many discussions about the dwindling numbers in the re-enactment ranks and the need to recruit new volunteers. It has been two years since we last had a full-blown event and in that time many soldiers and soldados have marched on to their final furlough. The roll call of those we lost was long and painful. COVID, cancer and age made some significant reductions in our ranks.
Many of those remaining are getting long in the tooth. I’m in my mid-50s and am considered one of the younger guys. We do have a few in their 20s and 30s, but not many. We need more – a lot more.
There are many re-enactment organizations (I’m in the Texas Army) and we come together to portray life in the 1835-36 era of Texas. As you probably know, Texas won its independence from Mexico in 1836.
The bicentennial celebration of that event is coming up in 14 years. I know that seems like a long time from now – and it is – but consider this – there is going to be a lot of hype and celebration surrounding the 200th anniversary. Re-enactments are going to be a really big deal. We’re going to need a lot of people to participate. But to be prepared to do so takes time and money. It’s kind of a long-term investment.
If you have any inkling of participating in those events, now is the time to get involved. This is the time to start building your outfits and kit. This is the time to start gleaning the institutional knowledge of those who will be too old or gone in 14 years. In 14 years you, or maybe your children, will likely be a leader or able to portray major characters from the time period, such as Sam Houston, David Crockett, William Travis, Jim Bowie, James Fannin, President Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna, Gen. Martin Perfecto de Cos, Gen. Jose de Urrea, Juan Seguin, and many others.
It’s not just young men that we need. The call is out for ladies, too. Although they were not combatants, they played a crucial role in camps. Cooking is the big thing. If you like camping and cooking over an open fire (or would like to learn), this is a great opportunity. Many of the women will also demonstrate sewing, spinning yarn, playing instruments, and many other fun and necessary skills. They are also key actors in the Runaway Scrape.
For the guys, if you like to shoot guns, you ought to give muzzleloaders a try. I have a Brown Bess flintlock musket and it’s a blast! All we do is “burn powder,” meaning we fire blanks, no bullets. We also need people in the artillery to help with the cannons. It takes a crew of four to fire a cannon and that’s what gets the attention of most people.
If you’re a horse person, we really need you. Along with cannon fire, cavalry battles are incredibly popular. In addition to having a horse and being able to ride, it takes a long time to train your animal to be comfortable around crowds, gunfire, and cannon blasts. And just like the re-enactment roster, the equine ranks also took a hit during the COVID hiatus. We need to replenish mounts as much as men.
We also need volunteers of all races, especially Hispanic. Tejanos fought on both sides of the war. You can play on both sides depending on your interest. Many whites play on the Mexican side as well. Several re-enactors have Mexican and Texian outfits. We jokingly call them cross-dressers. I’ve done both sides and have enjoyed all of it.
There is tremendous camaraderie amongst the volunteers, and the real fun happens after hours when the public has gone home.
If you want to get a feel for what the re-enactments are all about, you have three opportunities coming up. The first is April 9 when the Runaway Scrape is re-enacted in Richmond at George Ranch Historical Park. I can’t make it this year, but this is one of the smallest events and it’s a great opportunity for visitors to see the action up close. The next will be April 23 at the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site. That re-enactment is repeated on April 30 in Anahuac.
Come for the fun. Come to learn. Come to join, if you like. After all, Uncle Sam needs you!
Joe Southern is managing editor of the Wharton Journal-Spectator and the East Bernard Express. He can be reached at news@journal-spectator.com.
