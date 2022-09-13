Dear editor,

In my opinion Democrats have declared a Civil War against (former President Donald) Trump and his supporters. Biden’s recent speech called Republicans and Trump supporters Nazi’s and a threat to democracy. The only thing missing during Biden’s speech was a Nazi uniform and a swastika. The Democrats want a one-party system in America.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.