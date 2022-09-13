In my opinion Democrats have declared a Civil War against (former President Donald) Trump and his supporters. Biden’s recent speech called Republicans and Trump supporters Nazi’s and a threat to democracy. The only thing missing during Biden’s speech was a Nazi uniform and a swastika. The Democrats want a one-party system in America.
It’s pretty obvious the FBI, CIA, and DOJ are biased and corrupt. The FBI refused to prosecute (Hillary) Clinton for having classified documents on her personal computer and destroying evidence. No charges were filed when their own agents lied to FISA judges. Then 51 CIA agents said the Hunter Biden laptop was all lies before the 2020 election. It was proved to be factual.
The DOJ is investigating parents for protesting at school board meetings about their kid’s curriculum. The security cameras were turned off and Trump’s lawyers were not allowed to be present during the raid on his home. What were they trying to hide? The FBI has now raided the homes of 35 additional Trump supporters.
Dems want electric cars and abolish anything that runs on fossil fuel. Great idea, but we are decades away from this technology. Our electric grid isn’t ready for this demand. We will need fossil fuels far into the future. Most of the materials to make batteries for these vehicles comes from China They also supply 80% of wind turbine and solar panel parts. It’s not a good idea to let China control our electric grid. China also owns many of our food processing plants and a lot of our agricultural land. When will they turn off our lights and stop our food supply?
Do you feel safe in America? Democratic policies have created chaos in our cities while their prosecutors refuse to charge criminals. Do you like grocery prices? What about gas prices? What about being forced to take a vaccine or lose your job? And the shot doesn’t even prevent COVID.
Do you like having to pay for your neighbor’s kid’s college? Dems are hiring 88,000 IRS agents instead of 88,000 more Border Patrol. We will have over 2 million illegals cross our border in 2022 and none are required to have the COVID vaccine. The Pentagon just said our military doesn’t have an adequate supply of weapons since we gave Ukraine $60 billion worth and we left $70 billion worth behind in Afghanistan. Dems want mail-in-ballots, drop boxes, and no voter ID. Dems want to take your guns. They want to take God out of our classrooms.
In my opinion, Dems have no interest in working “for the people.” Instead they want Americans working for them!
If you like all these things and want to live in this Communist America, then vote for a Democrat. I’ll admit Republicans aren’t perfect and many just run their mouths, but most are fighting for America. And I haven’t seen any Republicans creating the chaos and corruption the Dems do.
If Dorothy and her companions were looking for Oz today, they certainly wouldn’t look for it in Washington, DC, because there isn’t any heart, courage or brains there.
Please choose wisely at the next election. America’s survival depends on it.
