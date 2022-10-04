Taking the stress out of Medicare enrollment

Toni King

Toni:

I read in your column last week that there are only three weeks to the Medicare Annual Enrollment period. I’m really confused on what I need to do. I am receiving so much mail that I am stressed about making the wrong decision and messing up my Medicare.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.