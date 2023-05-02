Lookin’ back to see if I was lookin’ back at me

Yogi Berra once said, “When you come to a fork in the road, take it.”
Robert Frost wrote a famous poem in which he took the road less traveled, and that has made all the difference. I am with both Yogi and Robert. I got to thinking recently, which in itself is a risky business but here goes.
Looking back on my own path to this point I think I have not only chosen the less traveled path but lucky enough to blaze a path where there was no road. I think it all started back when I was in the second grade in public school.
Young readers may not even know that at one time there were only 11 grades in schools. Yep, but the national politicians decided there needed to be a 12th grade so they just proposed that one be added. This caused a national uproar from parents that had a child already in school. Parents said they didn’t want their children already in school to have an extra year added to their educational sentence.
So the wise men and women in office decreed that anyone already in school would be exempt to this change and they could simply skip a grade if their parent approved. My parents wanted me out of school as soon as possible so I could leave home and go to work. Therefore, I skipped from second grade to fourth grade.
To this day I have no idea what they taught in third grade but I suspect they taught everything about English because I never understood anything about nouns, verbs, adjectives, how to diagram a sentence, or what a dangling part icicle was. It didn’t seem to get that cold in South Texas anyway.
Well I graduated from high school at age 16, not because I was brilliant but lucky enough to bluff my way through exams with something akin to “perfect pitch,” I think. I loved multiple choice exams because I had a 25% chance of getting the right answer even if I didn’t have a clue. At 50%, true or false was even higher. It was like rolling the dice. I used to think, “Ada from Decatur, Seven come Eleven, Tenaha, Timpson, BoBo and Blair.” These were all magical words to one who rolled the bones and trusted to Lady Luck.
It was like the chief engineer on a building inspection who visited the site of a new company project. Only one man was there, mixing cement, gloved hands on hips and looking reverently towards the heavens.
The architect had been instructed to fire any unworthy workers to keep down expenses. He approached the man and asked, “What are you building here, my good man?” The worker replied, “I come to work early, before anyone else, because I am instilled with pride and enthusiasm to build the world’s most beautiful Cathedral.” So he was fired on the spot because they were building a gas station.
He wasn’t all too bright and I’ll bet he didn’t skip the third grade.
