High school seniors to learn about local government

Wharton County Judge Phillip Spenrath

The month of April is nationally recognized as County Government Month. It is a time for community outreach in which local governments are encouraged to actively promote the services and programs they offer.

By raising awareness of local governing proceedings and the overall legislative process, it is hoped that young people will strive to stay informed, vote whenever possible, and one day become active leaders in their communities.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.