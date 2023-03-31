High school seniors to learn about local government

The month of April is nationally recognized as County Government Month. It is a time for community outreach in which local governments are encouraged to actively promote the services and programs they offer.
By raising awareness of local governing proceedings and the overall legislative process, it is hoped that young people will strive to stay informed, vote whenever possible, and one day become active leaders in their communities.
On April 24, students from all five Wharton County high schools will travel to your county courthouse in Wharton to observe commissioners court, learn the importance of voting, tour our county jail, and sit in on family judicial proceedings taking place in the local 329th District Court.
Each of the anticipated 250 visiting students will participate in the following six learning stations:
Station 1: Students will observe a scheduled commissioners court meeting where elected and appointed county officials introduce themselves and describe their statutory duties of office. Elected officials will reinforce the importance of voting and collectively urge students to ask questions and remain informed as to the workings and decisions being made by local government.
Station 2: With April 24 being the first day of early voting, we are hopeful our Wharton County Elections Administrator Cindy Richter can break away to discuss the importance of voting; lead students through the voter registration process; and provide a hands-on exercise where students can operate an actual electronic voting machine.
Station 3: All four of our Texas AgriLife Extension Agents, led by Corrie Bowen, will share the history of our Texas Extension Service and explain how each of their offices assist local farmers, ranchers, and youth organizations.
Station 4: Sheriff Shannon Srubar and his outstanding team will provide students with an eye-opening tour of both the inside and outside of our county detention facility. Sheriff Srubar always stresses the importance of making good decisions, doing what’s right, and helping out in the community whenever possible. A past student visitor was heard to say, “there is nothing more frightening than the sound of iron jail doors slamming shut behind you.”
Station 5: Wharton County’s Emergency Management Coordinator Russell McDougal and deputy coordinators Andy Kirkland and Debbie Cenko will lead groups around our Emergency Operations Center and explain how local officials and emergency personnel plan, train, and join together to ensure cohesive preparedness when responding to hurricanes, floods, and other life-threatening disasters.
Station 6: Clustered into two larger groups, students will enter Judge Randy Clapp’s 329th District Courtroom to observe monthly family court proceedings and later tour our historic courthouse. During a planned court recess, Judge Clapp often explains judicial procedures and timelines associated with most felony prosecutions. In recent years, when court is not in session, Judge Clapp has invited students to participate in mock trial proceedings where they role play as lawyers, witnesses, and jurors.
At approximately 12:30 p.m., all of the visiting seniors will head to the Wharton KC Hall for hamburgers, chips, and drinks prepared by our four precinct commissioners: 1. Richard Zahn; 2. Bud Graves; 3. Steven Goetsch; and 4. Doug Mathews.
By 2 p.m., all 250 students and their teachers will have returned home for afterschool bus rides, ball practice, and work.
My fellow citizens, it is imperative that we all collectively motivate and educate our younger generations about the need for them to take ownership and become our community leaders of tomorrow. As their family, friends, and mentors, we must teach our students the importance of knowing their elected leaders, asking questions, and making a difference by voting.
As your county judge, my primary objective continues to be preparing Wharton County for the future while always maintaining our unique small-town way of life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.