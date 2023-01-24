Dear editor,
A recent writer made a comment about a laxative. The really amusing aspect of this was he immediately made it obvious that he had partaken of his own remedy by presenting the latest Republican talking points as being based in reality.
Over the past year or so there have been a number of letters that are valuable teaching tools. It’s a wonderful example of Alberto Brandolini’s observation: “The amount of energy required to refute BS is an order of magnitude bigger than that needed to create it.” Even earlier, Uriel Fanelli observed “an idiot can create more BS than a knowledgeable man could ever hope to refute.” This of course brings up the third observation, “Producing BS is a lot easier and cheaper than cleaning it up.”
So in the spirit of equanimity I would like to thank the author for sharing his ability by demonstrating these valuable lessons.
Ernest Ondrias
Wharton
