Feb. 28 will be a time of celebration and mixed emotions as one of Wharton County’s most liked, recognized, trusted, and dedicated public servants will be calling it a day and heading off into retirement.
Andy Kirkland has served as Wharton County’s Emergency Management Coordinator for the past 25 years. Everyone knows Andy. In spite of his fondness for NASCAR, tax returns, and all-things burnt orange, state and regional task force and response teams rely on Andy Kirkland as their local go-to guy for crisis management and emergency response. Without question, the name Kirkland is respected and well-received throughout the halls of the Texas Department of Emergency Management, National Weather Service, River Forecast Center, U.S. Geological Service, Red Cross, and numerous offices within our state capital.
My first introduction to Andy occurred 15-16 years ago as were preparing for the pending landfall of Hurricane Katrina. Since then, we have plotted, planned, collaborated, and coordinated public safety responses to devastating hurricanes, raging fires, West Nile outbreaks, train derailments, ruptured gas lines, tanker truck rollovers, contaminated water supplies, controlled range burns, fireworks displays, collapsed bridges, rabid dogs, and emergency rescues from the ravaging floodwaters of the Colorado River. And just when we believed we had seen it all, the good Lord brought us COVID-19.
In Texas, local emergency management and homeland security response is organized at the county level with inter-jurisdictional collaborations amid multiple cities. County judges and mayors are given statutory authority and responsibility for emergency preparedness and response within their local jurisdictions.
These officials often appoint an emergency management coordinator (EMC) to manage the day-to-day program activities. Andy Kirkland has been our Wharton County EMC charged with manning our emergency operations center (EOC) and helping direct on-scene responses by local responders and when necessary coordinating support from neighboring jurisdictions and state and federal responders. Andy is assisted by deputy EMC Debbie Cenko and works closely with our three municipal EMC’s Jimmy George (El Campo); Lt. Ben Guanajuato (Wharton), and Audrey Wessels Scearce (East Bernard).
Among Andy’s local emergency management tasks are threat identification and prevention activities, emergency planning, providing or arranging training for local officials and emergency responders, planning and conducting drills and exercises, carrying out public education relating to known hazards, designing and implementing hazard mitigation programs, coordinating emergency response operations during incidents and disasters, and carrying out recovery activities in the aftermath of a disaster.
For the past quarter-century, Andy has worked closely with the office of Federal Emergency Management (FEMA) trying to draw down federal dollars allocated to flooded regions throughout South Texas. Simply put, Andy has become an expert in wading through government red tape.
Andy’s name is mentioned daily on local radio stations in connection with county-wide burn bans and statewide efforts to monitor and reduce the risk of devastating wild fires. As our EMC, Andy carefully monitors local weather patterns, wind velocity gauges, and regularly corresponds with the national forestry service to assess the potential risks associated with local burning of brush, trash and other debris.
Without question, Andy Kirkland’s greatest hour has be preparing for and combating COVID-19. Likewise, COVID-19 has likely driven Andy to an earlier than anticipated retirement. Andy, Debbie, and our city partners have organized and hosted scores of local testing and vaccination centers. They have made thousands of calls to state agencies, submitted hundreds of status reports, and issued reams of public service announcements. While hurricanes and flooding are somewhat intermittent, this ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has remained a relentless 24/7, multiyear crisis that has surely impacted every person in Wharton County.
Andy will be the first to say that emergency preparedness and response is an all-out team effort. Wharton County has been blessed with tremendous help and support from thousands of local volunteers including area church groups, civic organizations, and our regional Red Cross support team. Each of these organizations have consistently provided food, shelter, passed out blankets, and even crawled in knee-deep water to help rescue family pets and important heirlooms.
In looking ahead, Andy has enlisted Chief Deputy Russell McDougal, a 22 year veteran of our Wharton County Sheriff’s Office, to takeover command of our Wharton County’s Emergency Operations Center. Chief Deputy McDougal has over two decades of law enforcement and emergency response training that includes countless hours teaming with Andy, Debbie, and Sheriff Shannon Srubar in responding to weather events and local disasters.
Thank You Andy Kirkland for your 25 years of dependable service, accurate forecasting, sleepless nights, precision recordkeeping, and submitting mountainous stacks of governmental reports. We all wish you a relaxing and joyous retirement with Veronica, your daughters, and of course those precious grandchildren.
This certainly is not goodbye. You are still on-call. Keep your phone charged and look to the sky for the impending Bat Signal. Hurricane season starts June 1.
