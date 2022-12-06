November is Native American Heritage month. That month has come and now gone. History books give credit to our Thanksgiving holiday to Amerindians as the symbol of where completely different groups came together and shared ideas, cultures and helping hands. Language, religions and dress made each group unique, not separatists.
Few residents of Wharton County know little if anything about the native Amerindians who lived here for over 13,000 years prior to the first European settlements. The family title to these indigenous people were known as Karankawa with five bands that occupied the Gulf Coast of Texas. Each band lived in specific boundaries much like counties today. Those who lived in Wharton County were known as Coco. They left behind numerous items that tell historians and archeologists how they lived and survived without grocery stores, cell phones, cars, and internet.
I wish more attention was dedicated to keeping the history of Amerindians alive for current and future generations. Organizations that currently exist to remember the who, what, when, and where of our ancestors are dwindling.
“One cannot and must not try to erase the past merely because it does not fit the present.” – Golda Meir, former prime minister of Israel
