Lunch and Learn about Pierce Ranch

The Pierce Ranch, Past, Present and Promising Future will be the topic of the Wharton Chamber of Commerce’s next Lunch and Learn on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
The ranch is a significant part of Wharton’s history since it was founded about 150 years ago, and its significance enters a new chapter with the advent of renewable energy. Laurance Armour, the ranch manager, will be the speaker.
Also on the program is Acciona Energy Global, which plans a major renewable energy farm at the ranch south of Wharton.
The Lunch and Learn will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Simply Divine Lunch and Tea Room, 300 W. Milam St., Wharton. It will include a box lunch with tickets going on sale next week.
People looked for information about a Wharton business or organization some 950 times during June at whartonchamber.com.
The referrals originate from our on-line membership directory, where people click on a member listing so they can call on the phone or click to their websites to find the business or organization, or ask for more information.
These businesses or organizations received eight or more, some in the 50s to 80s include:
James Simmons Jr. Juneteenth
Committee Caney Creek Nursing & Rehabilitation
Friends of Wharton Animal Control
Boys & Girls Club of Wharton
Mary Louise Dobson Foundation
Wharton Knights of Columbus
Collaborative Communities Management Co.
Big Country Home Inspections
Country Pride Real Estate
Kristy Quijas Photography
And, Scottish Inn & Suites.
