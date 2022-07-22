Lunch and Learn about Pierce Ranch

Ronald Sanders

The Pierce Ranch, Past, Present and Promising Future will be the topic of the Wharton Chamber of Commerce’s next Lunch and Learn on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

The ranch is a significant part of Wharton’s history since it was founded about 150 years ago, and its significance enters a new chapter with the advent of renewable energy. Laurance Armour, the ranch manager, will be the speaker.

