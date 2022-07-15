Time to take a stand for Wharton ISD

As I sit here staring at the blank page on my computer, I seriously contemplated writing a column highly critical of the Wharton Independent School District.
There is a lot wrong with the district and pointing out the faults and failures would be easy – too easy. As I thought more about it, adding my voice to the chorus of critics just didn’t feel right. In fact, it’s the wrong thing to do.
Two phrases keep coming to mind: “Attitude is everything” and “Never kick a man (or school district) when he’s down.”
I’ve only been in Wharton for seven months and in that time I’ve seen and heard things about the school district that are downright depressing. Discipline issues, low test scores, students and teachers leaving the district in droves, rumors of a state takeover and more smack the district in the face every day. I occasionally get calls and emails to investigate this or that in the district.
ENOUGH!
How is all this griping and complaining going to help? I can’t imagine what it feels like to be a WISD student and constantly get bombarded with messages of failure. How prepared for the adult world do you think the kids will be when all they hear is how bad their school is, how undisciplined and out of control the students are, how nobody cares for them or wants to be here, and how low their test scores are?
As a community we are sending the wrong message to the upcoming generations. There are people pointing more fingers at the district than they have on their hands.
If you want someone to blame, look in the mirror. Ask yourself what you’ve done today to uplift or encourage someone else. Instead of pointing out problems, have you offered a solution? Have you offered to help where you perceive a deficiency? What difference have you personally made to the success of the school district and the community?
If you think class sizes are too big maybe you should try volunteering in a classroom or tutoring students after school. If you’re upset with the school board, offer yourself as a candidate for election to the board. If you have an issue with the superintendent take the time to ask him about it or offer to help him with that particular problem.
One of the major issues I’ve heard is how there is a lack of discipline with the students and a lack of support from administration. This isn’t a problem with the schools, it’s a problem in the home. Parents need to be raising their children to be caring and respectful. You can’t expect there to be discipline in the schools if it’s lacking at home.
Likewise, you can’t expect the schools to educate your children if you’re not teaching them to learn before they go. When was the last time you read to your children or did flash cards with them? Have you spent more money on books or video games for your youngsters? Do you make reading a priority?
It’s easy to be an armchair quarterback. The game changes when you decide to get involved.
We want Wharton ISD to be the very best it can be. To do that we must change our hearts and our attitudes. We need to look for and build upon the successes, no matter how big or small they may be. We need to believe we can achieve and then go out and do it!
You can begin by talking big, not bad, about Wharton ISD. Ask a teacher what supplies they need, and then go out and get them for her. The Wharton Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture is taking donations for teacher goodie bags. Here’s your chance to donate, but you need to do it by July 29.
When we change our attitudes on the inside, people will see it on the outside. We must walk the walk and talk the talk about how great this district is before anyone else will believe it and want to be a part of it. No one is going to think great things about Wharton ISD until we believe it first. Only then can we tout it to the world.
Imagine the difference it would make if instead of showing up at school board meetings to complain, parents showed up on the first day of school to clap and cheer and wave banners for the youngsters as they enter the building.
In order to improve student outcomes, we must first improve student input. We need to fill heads and hearts with positive energy and encouragement. There is no reason Wharton ISD cannot be an exemplary school district. For that to happen, there needs to be a groundswell of love and support. No one is going to bring it to us. It won’t come top down.
Our strength must rise from within. We can’t gripe and complain and expect someone else to take care of us. It’s much easier to help someone who is trying to improve than it is to help someone who has given up and expects to be taken care of.
I choose to be a difference maker. I choose to show some Tiger pride. Will you?
Joe Southern is the managing editor for the Wharton Journal-Spectator and the East Bernard Express. He can be reached at news@journal-spectator.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.