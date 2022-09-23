Dear editor,
I just read Joe Southern’s column on the kerfuffle resulting from the county commissioners’ raises. Excellent work – both in the reporting of the story and the column on the controversy. Your community is blessed to have an editor who takes that responsibility seriously.
