We will be honoring three well-deserving people at the 104th Annual Banquet of the Wharton Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture to be held Thursday, March 9.
Here is who they are and a little bit about them:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to the Wharton Journal-Spectator online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Online Access
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|One Month Online Access
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Six Months Online Access
|$31.00
|for 180 days
|Two Years Online Access
|$87.00
|for 730 days
|One Yr Online Access
|$48.00
|for 365 days
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the Wharton Journal Spectator.
We will be honoring three well-deserving people at the 104th Annual Banquet of the Wharton Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture to be held Thursday, March 9.
Here is who they are and a little bit about them:
Business Person of the Year
Russ Baird started HealthStar International Inc., an international recruiting agency for physical therapist and nurses, and he ran the company until recently turning it over to his daughter Erin. Now, his total time is devoted to restoring and remodeling the buildings that he has owned for more than 20 years in downtown Wharton.
Most of the buildings have been through multiple renovations over the years, the first of which was new roofing for all buildings. It now continues with major restorations to bring all buildings up to useable conditions while retaining the atmosphere of our downtown.
After serving in the U.S. Army and after obtaining his master’s degree in science in physical therapy, he went to work for Wharton-based Physical Therapy Associates, which was founded by Tom Carlson. Between 1974 and 1995 he held many different positions with PTA, HealthFocus, Associated Healthfocus and Rehability Corp. Around 1995, when Rehability bought HealthFocus, he bought the buildings downtown Wharton from Rehability, which moved all offices to Brentwood, Tennessee.
Educator of the Year
Fritz Zarate is a math specialist for kindergarten through 12th grade. He has been in education for 20 years. He worked 12 years in the Philippines and the last eight years in Wharton ISD. He is married 19 years to his wife, Marge Zarate. They have four children, Dominic, Miguel, Xyrus, and Francesca.
He was named Teacher of the Year in 2020, Wharton Junior High Teacher of the Year in 2020, and Wharton ISD Secondary Teacher of the Year in 2022. Zarate also won Educator of the Year for the Edwards Ministerial Association Image Awards in 2022.
Volunteer of the Year
Karen Smith has been instrumental in furthering the Wharton community as a volunteer and serves as president of the Wharton Lions Club. Karen takes pride in her love for her family, church and her community.
She says “We Serve” is not just the Lions Club motto, but also one she lives by.
She has been employed as safety manager at JM Eagle for the last 21 years. She has lived in Wharton County for 29 years with her husband, Rick.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.