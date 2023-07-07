We Americans celebrated Independence Day a couple days ago, most of us no doubt in similar ways.
What did you have to eat on the Fourth of July? What did you do to celebrate besides eat special food?
We Americans celebrated Independence Day a couple days ago, most of us no doubt in similar ways.
What did you have to eat on the Fourth of July? What did you do to celebrate besides eat special food?
When I was growing up in Dime Box , we celebrated the Fourth on my Wendish grandparents’ farm, partly because there were wide open spaces for doing fireworks, and partly because my grandparents wouldn’t have to pack up all their big watermelons and bring them to town. And in those days, they were big!
Watermelons were always one of two on the Independence Day cuisine list that topped our menu. Homemade ice cream was the other.
Strangely enough, though, in googling for lists of what Americans ate on the Fourth of July, I never found “watermelon” on any list. Yet, — watermelon was proclaimed as the “July Fruit of the Month.”
Ice cream (homemade), however, was on most lists. So were hot dogs, hamburgers, barbecue, corn on the cob, lemonade, and beer. Chocolate was a “no-no,” because it melted in the hot sun, and deviled eggs were a “no-no,” because they spoiled easily. No mention why watermelon was excluded from all the lists.
A Facebook friend who suggested I write about watermelons recommended I read an article by Ron Tanner, entitled, “What Happened to the Watermelon.”
Tanner, who was very fond of watermelon, was disappointed because the melons this year (where he usually bought them) were small and seedless. He explained why he preferred them large and full of seeds.
My grandfather’s watermelons were always large and full of seeds, and the “meat” was yellow rather than pink. He raised a few with pink meat, but he liked the yellow ones best. And . . . as we ate the melons, we had to SAVE the seeds, so that he could plant them next season.
Over the years, Grandpa’s yellow-meated watermelons were the only yellow melons I had ever eaten until I moved to East Bernard where my new friend grew yellow melons and gave me some, — but not necessarily on the Fourth of July. In my opinion, yellow is the best, even though most folks don’t seem to grow them anymore.
Since there are 1,200 varieties of watermelons grown in 96 countries worldwide, you’d think you might see more yellow ones, as well as more with lots and lots of seeds like in the good old days.
My grandparents’ peaches on the farm would ripen near the Fourth of July, so we could be sure that peaches made their way into our homemade ice cream. This was about the time that that little Creamery in Brenham, down the road from Dime Box, started putting peaches in their ice cream.
Even as a kid, I was always more interested in the delicious cuisine than the noisy fireworks. How did you celebrate the Fourth?
Ray Spitzenberger is a retired WCJC teacher, a retired LCMS pastor, and author of three books, It Must Be the Noodles, Open Prairies, and Tanka Schoen.
