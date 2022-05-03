The things that make you think of Texas

What do you think of when you think of Texas? I mean other than cowboys, Cowboys cheerleaders and Heaven.
Well our legislature has seen fit to designate some official state symbols:
Tree: Pecan, adopted 1919. Orchards produce 60 million pounds of nuts annually and that’s not even counting Beto O’MyGoshomighty.
Flower: Bluebonnet, adopted 1901. I don’t care what your local pool hall philosophers say, the state flower is not Pillsbury’s Best.
Bird: Mockingbird, adopted 1927. It’s also against the law to shoot one, even if they do taste like chicken. Recently I kept hearing a cell phone ring up in a tree and found a mockingbird happily making the sound of my ring tone. No joke, that’s why they call them mockingbirds.
Plant: Cactus, adopted 1995. The flat stems can be eaten and are quite good with scrambled mocking bird eggs. Don’t eat the little tooth picks that come with it. The red fruit can also be eaten and are called by the Spanish name “tunas” except for rednecks. They call it Texas Shushi.
Mammal (Large): Longhorn, adopted 1969. Interestingly enough, the Longhorn came from the Shorthorn which crossed with wild Spanish cattle on the Texas plains. If you are wondering why there are very few Shorthorns around nowadays, how would you like to give birth to a calf with horns like…BEVO?
Mammal (Small): Armadillo, adopted 1995. Meet the world’s only mammal that wears a hard shell. They are all Baptists of course. They say an Armadillo fears only three things, a Sherman Tank, a Bazooka and a redneck with a grubbing hoe. On a scientific note, they are the only mammal that always has identical quadruplets, as if you could tell one from the other. And, they are carriers of leprosy. I mention the latter just in case you attend many wild game suppers and don’t want your tutu to fall off.
Mammal (Flying): Mexican Free Tailed Bat, adopted 1995. There are some 20 million bats in Texas and they eat 250 tons of insects per night. Girls, beware of boys with fangs and bugs on their front teeth.
Amphibian: Texas Toad, adopted 2009. A beautiful girl kissed one a while back and he was elected governor. The male toads also sing loudly to attract a mate and have been the source of many a rap tune.
Reptile: Texas Horned Lizard, adopted 1993. When threatened they can hiss, inflate their bodies and squirt blood from their eyes. Of course that description fits the TCU coaching staff as well.
Dog: Lacy or Blue Lacy, adopted 2001, discussed in my column at length last month. Supporters were disappointed that I did not acknowledge they were also good hog dogs. So there you are guys. I’m no Lacy Bones.
Grass-Side Oats Gramma, adopted 1971, not to be confused with Side Oats Grampa, adopted by Willie Nelson and smoked by musicians to stay alert if they can’t find the state border, which the legislature is thinking of declaring somewhere between Austin and Monterrey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.