Dear editor,
My name is Kitty Mellen Hoeck of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas. I would like to share some interesting information concerning the Texas Legation to Washington, D.C. You may already be familiar with some of this information.
The Republic of Texas Legation to Washington, D.C., is a little-known part of Texas history. Many Americans are unaware that between 1836-1845 Texas was an independent and sovereign nation. The Daughters of the Republic of Texas have been given permission by the U.S. Congress to place a commemorative work in Washington for the Texas Legation.
From March 2, 1836 to Feb.19, 1946, Texas was an independent country. The Republic of Texas had its own navy, a constitution, and diplomatic corps. The primary goal of the diplomats dispatched to the United States was annexation. Their needs included financial aid and protection from subsequent invasion by Mexico. Responsibilities of the Legation included negotiating treaties of amity, commerce, navigation, negotiating boundaries, and securing loans.
To satisfy these needs, the new government established diplomatic relations with France, England, the Netherlands, Belgium, and the United States. The term legation was used to describe the Texas diplomatic ministers – wherever the minister lived and worked on behalf of the Texas Republic became the official Republic of Texas Legation.
The diplomatic ministers worked in Washington out of the boarding houses where they lived. Eight of the boarding houses sites have been located. The physical structures no longer exist; modern buildings have replaced the old boarding houses. The Republic of Texas Legation Commemorative Work will be built near a cluster of five boarding house sites in Washington, D.C.
As a county named after one of the diplomatic ministers from the Texas Republic, we want to let you and the citizens of Wharton County know about this project. You may have some ideas we can incorporate into our project. We also are requesting donations, large and small. I will be contacting other counties and towns named after the Republic of Texas diplomatic ministers to Washington. Thank you for your consideration and I hope to hear back from you soon.
Warmest regards,
Kitty Mellen Hoeck
Daughters of the Republic of Texas
703-670-3360
