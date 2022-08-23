Flashes of inspiration and other acts of plagiarism

Doc Blakely

People are always asking me “Where do you get all that stuff you write about?” Well, I learned a long time ago that if you “get stuff” from some source previously published. It’s called plagiarism, so I am forced to do the most despicable thing a red-blooded American can do. It’s a four-letter word all of you are familiar with … Think! If you caught that you are probably good at math. If you didn’t catch it you probably work for the government.

The truth is that writers don’t know where “stuff” comes from. Red Smith, a famous columnist years ago wrote, “Writing is the easiest profession in the world. All you have to do is sit down at a typewriter, open up a vein and bleed.” I think that’s why we use computers today, all those bloody typewriters.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.