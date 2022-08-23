Flashes of inspiration and other acts of plagiarism

People are always asking me “Where do you get all that stuff you write about?” Well, I learned a long time ago that if you “get stuff” from some source previously published. It’s called plagiarism, so I am forced to do the most despicable thing a red-blooded American can do. It’s a four-letter word all of you are familiar with … Think! If you caught that you are probably good at math. If you didn’t catch it you probably work for the government.
The truth is that writers don’t know where “stuff” comes from. Red Smith, a famous columnist years ago wrote, “Writing is the easiest profession in the world. All you have to do is sit down at a typewriter, open up a vein and bleed.” I think that’s why we use computers today, all those bloody typewriters.
But once you get started you tap into an Ethernet and “stuff” just dribbles, spurts, squirts or pours into your mind. Some say the messages are from Heaven, some say Alabama. I don’t know for sure but I hardly ever get the feeling that I get anything out of Rhode Island or North Korea. But all seriousness aside, what sparks imagination? Try these:
Take a walk. A writer decided to walk three miles a day to stimulate his thinking. He did this for 30 days and do you know what happened? He wound up 90 miles from home. He is now writing a book about it to be called “Agony and the Feet.”
Keep a journal. Jot down notes about things you have seen or heard that you shouldn’t have seen or heard. That’s what people want to read about. It’s like this kid who was warned not to go to a burlesque show because he might see things he shouldn’t see. He snuck in backstage and sure enough he saw what he shouldn’t have seen, right there on the front row was his father and grandfather.
Do something different. Ride a mechanical bull, bungee jump off a milk truck, stick your tongue to a glacier, run with the bulls in Madrid, or check out the heifers in Seville. Awaken those creative juices. Then remember how old you are and take a nice nap. If you wake up you’ll think of something.
Clean your office. This sounds rather extreme to me but that’s what the experts say you should do. When you get your desk cleaned off and have filed things away where you will never find them again you’ll be amazed at the change. Of course that could backfire. Lyndon Johnson passed by an aide’s desk once that was perfectly clean. He told his chief of staff to assign him more duties as it looked like he didn’t have enough to do. After that he never cleared his desk. Lyndon passed by again one day and asked whose desk it was, gave him a promotion and made him head writer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.