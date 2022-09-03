Looking for more law enforcement officers

Many of us were taught at an early age that the police officer standing on the corner was a man of honor, someone to be trusted and respected.
We were taught that he was our friend and protector in times of need. Our mothers instructed us that if we ever got separated in the grocery store to head up front and find a policeman as he would get us back to her quickly and safely.
Where have those days gone? Fewer and fewer young people are considering a career in uniform. Hundreds of Texas counties and cities are facing alarming numbers of officer vacancies throughout their departments. Drug smuggling, human trafficking, violent crimes, and even automobile burglaries are on the rise.
What is the problem? There are simply not enough new and qualified candidates looking to become patrol deputies, jailers, and dispatchers. The vast majority of county sheriffs and city police chiefs all agree that low pay and the recent public attacks on police integrity are dividing our nation and ultimately discouraging the latest high school graduates from considering a career in uniform.
Here at home, your local Wharton County Commissioners Court is continuing to work closely with our sheriff’s office in hopes of closing disparities in regional salaries. We believe increased pay is essential to filling our job openings and bolstering departmental unity and morale. In budgeting for 2023, your elected officials are planning to commit a record portion of countywide tax revenues to raising officer salaries, providing additional benefits, and purchasing the best in law enforcement equipment.
On Sept. 12, your commissioners court will hold a public hearing to discuss our proposed 2023 annual operating budget. At that time, your elected leaders will vote to adopt the state generated No New Revenue Tax Rate which means your county will not be collecting more tax revenues from existing property than it did in current 2022. Additionally, your elected officials will be voting to boost the annual base pay of our sheriff’s patrol deputies, correctional officers, and dispatchers by $5,500. This increase will be a 12.5% to 14% base salary increase depending on position and rank.
Will that be enough? Definitely not. Wharton County must continue elevating salaries and providing added benefits if we are to consistently keep our law enforcement positions filled with the finest, most experienced officers.
At present, our sheriff’s office has four correctional officer (jailer) vacancies and one patrol deputy. Thankfully, we are fully staffed with dispatchers but are always on the look-out for new applicants.
Our 2023 starting base salary for correctional officers will be $44,000; dispatchers $46,000, and a sheriff’s patrol deputy $50,000. An officers advanced certifications, special training, and years of experience can make him or her eligible for added incentives and salary stipends. Wharton County currently pays 100% of our officer’s health insurance premiums and 42% of spouse and children. We also contribute a 200% employer match to their state TCDRS retirement.
In closing, please understand that money cannot and will not fill all of our vacancies. As a nation, we need to take a step back and reflect on what are the truths and genuine concerns of the day. We, as a society, need to become more informed about who are our neighbors. What are the names of our children’s friends and their parents? Who is my child’s bus driver, history teacher, and FFA advisor? What are some of the names of our local police officers, deputies, and school resource officers?
Today’s column was written to 1) explain why more of your 2023 local tax dollars will be spent throughout our sheriff’s office and in our courtrooms and 2) to bring attention to the growing crisis of law enforcement vacancies.
My fellow citizens, your Wharton County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for fair, compassionate, energetic, hardworking men and women to come and join our incredible law enforcement family. Please know that all applicants will be carefully vetted, background checked, and expertly trained to ensure they are prepared and fully equipped to protect and preserve the citizens and property of all Wharton County. Make no mistake … it is cool to be a cop!
