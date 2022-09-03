Looking for more law enforcement officers

Wharton County Judge Phillip Spenrath

Many of us were taught at an early age that the police officer standing on the corner was a man of honor, someone to be trusted and respected.

We were taught that he was our friend and protector in times of need. Our mothers instructed us that if we ever got separated in the grocery store to head up front and find a policeman as he would get us back to her quickly and safely.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.