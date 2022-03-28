How many ringy dingies?

“Is this the person to whom I am speaking?”
That was a line made famous by Lily Tomlin of TV fame. Then she would snort, wrinkle up her nose, purse her lips and get ready for more absurdities, like “Could you please lower your voice to meet our customer service expectations?”
Well, phones have changed a lot since the days of a crank box, separate receiver, central operator, and party line. Now you can talk on the phone, take a photo, text message, send and receive photos, buy and sell stock, start your car from afar, set off a bomb, and I recently saw a musical symphony group playing nothing but iPhones.
Mark my words these machines will one day harvest our bodies for energy and charge us for it on Amazon.com before our credit cards expire as well.
The first telephones I remember were boxes hung on the wall with a receiver on the end of a foot-long wire that hung on a yoke. There were two visible bells on top of the box and when the clapper vibrated between the bells it rang a short burst referred to as a “ring.” We had a party line, which meant several people had the same number but were alerted to answer the phone on a certain number of rings.
Everybody’s phone rang the same number of times but you were only supposed to answer if you were “one, two, or quite a few” as I recall. Many of us learned to count listening for our ring. The interesting thing was that you did not hear a ring if someone was placing a call since the connection went to a central operator who plugged in little cables and served as a go between to get you connected, even long distance, like all the way to El Paso which was as far as we could imagine anyway.
So if you wanted to make a call you had to lift the receiver and listen to see if anyone was “on line.” Somebody was nearly always “on line” but if it was an emergency you just said, “Excuse me, the bathroom just caught fire and we need to get it put out before it gets up to the house,” or something equally as urgent, and the central operator would plug and unplug until the Volunteer Fire Department sprang into action. After that kids had to find a new place to sneak a smoke of cedar bark, or Bull Durham if you were a rich man’s kid.
Well, have things changed! I heard of a guy who went to a lap dance club, just out of curiosity of course. His buddies paid for a “waitress” to do her thing and in the course of the gyrations somehow hit his iPhone and speed dialed his wife. When last seen the guy was leaving the club at a high rate of speed speaking into his pants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.