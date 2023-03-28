Bob Murphey: Lawyer, cattleman, humorist, preacher

Continued from last week’s remembrances: Legendary Texas Humorist Bob Murphey (RIP), from Nacogdoches was a lawyer by training who moonlighted as an after dinner speaker.
I never used his services in legal matters but he became a close friend and mentor of mine in the field of humor, pro bono as they say, on the pellet pea and fried chicken circuit.
One of his great observations was about beef, however, since he was also a cattleman with a ranch of his own. One of his favorite stories was about how glad he was to finally see some good steak dinners at high class meetings. It went something like the following:
“I am so glad to see you folks graded up to a real treat with this wonderful steak dinner. I’m so tired of chicken because I’ve eaten enough of it on the speaking circuit that my feet are startin’ to curl. Recently I had a heavy schedule, talking at little old low budget meetings, where I had chicken 12 nights in a row. I had it fried, stewed, broiled, barbecued, they even tried to disguise it once by chopping it up in little bitty pieces and stuffing it inside giant vegetables, but I knew right away what it was. I arrived back home at the ranch and my loving wife greeted me at the door and said ‘Honey, welcome home. I just fixed a fine supper of fried chicken to welcome you home.’”
I said, “Honey let’s go straight to bed, skip supper altogether tonight, pull back the covers, take off the mattress and just roost on the slats.”
Although a highly-educated lawyer, Bob always dressed as a cattleman in a suit and tie, business style cowboy hat, hand-made cowboy boots, chewed tobacco and talked as a redneck farm and ranch hand. All his family belonged to a Baptist church in Nacogdoches. Not Bob. He was instrumental in founding his own independent church nearby. However, the Baptist preacher was always encouraging him to join the Baptist church so all his family could worship together. The preacher knew that Bob, when in town, had developed a custom of getting his mail only at the post office at 10 a.m. and reading some of it in his classy long black Lincoln before he went to his law office. The preacher caught him with the window down (remember he chewed tobacco) and while avoiding leaning on the car door, gave him a sincere invitation again to move his membership.
Bob said, “Preacher, I cain’t be a Baptist.”
“I cain’t make a casserole.”
The Baptist preacher himself told the above incident as a part of the eulogy for Bob’s celebration of life … in Bob’s church no less.
Murphey had the uncanny ability of being able to pull up from memory a joke about any word you brought up. You could mention anything from Albatross to Zither and he would often tell you a funny tale about the subject. I was keynote speaker for an association meeting in Corpus Christi and I saw a man there wearing the name tag “Bob Murphey.” I stopped him and told him I had a friend with that name, spelled the same way. This fellow told me, “Yes, we had him last year as our speaker and I walked up to him pointing to my name tag and said, Hello Bob Murphey, my name is Bob Murphey, thinking that would surprise him. Know what he said? ‘Reminds me of a story!’”
