Dear editor,
How do the Democrats do it? President Biden during a news interview blackmails a Ukraine official. No charges filed! Biden violates almost all immigration laws at the southern border. Again no charges! Wonder why Biden got us out of Afghanistan so fast? Afghanistan is rich in lithium. A Chinese Co. called CATL is now mining the lithium. Hunter Biden owns 10% of CATL. Hunter Biden commits a felony by giving false information on a gun buying application. No charges!
The Pelosi family has very unethical stock trading practices. The Chuck Schumer family is involved with the big tech companies. Congressman Stalwell is caught sleeping with a Chinese spy, but is still serving on the Intelligence Committee. Maxine Waters has shady campaign practices. Congresswoman Ohmar marries her brother to illegally enter the country and Senator Feinstein had a Chinese spy for a chauffeur. No investigations on any of these people? They get by with all this because Republicans don't raise enough hell!
Follow closely. According to Freedom Warriors, the Chinese Wuhan lab is owned by GlaxoSmithKline, who is owned by Pfizer. GSK is managed by Black Rock which is owned by George Soros. He also owns a German Co. called Winterthur which built the Wuhan lab. The lab was purchased by another company called Allianz in which Vanguard is a shareholder who is also a major shareholder in Black Rock. Black Rock is a shareholder in Microsoft which is owned by Bill Gates, who is a shareholder in Pfizer. And now you know how the COVID-19 virus was accidentally started by a dead bat in China. And Fauci funded the research. With all the COVID stuff in 2021 you would think Americans washed their hands more than any other body part you would be wrong. Their brains were washed the most.
America was started by legal immigrants that came here with a dream. Our country is being taken over by socialist leaders and big corporations that want to make the mom and pop businesses that make America what it is, disappear.
I hope a USA Olympic bobsled team named their sled “Biden” because nothing has made America go downhill faster than the Biden administration.
Earl Yackel
Wharton
