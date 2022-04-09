Rosie Mae Allen, age 78 yrs. old of Wharton, passed away April 04, 2022. Mrs. Allen was born on December 04,1943 in Wharton, to Rueben Ford and Cherry Lee Brown.
Rosie is survived by her husband John Allen, Sr., daughters: Carolyn D. Walker and Sharon Garner. Sons: John Allen, Jr. and Kenneth Allen, Sr. Brother: Robert L. Ford and a host of many relatives and friends.
Visitation was at the Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home Chapel Friday, April 08 from 1:00 - 6:00 p.m. We asked that EVERYONE WEAR A MASK when entering the building for visitation. Services will be Saturday, April 09 at 12:00 p.m., at New Zion Bethel Baptist Church.
Services under the direction of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, 110 North East Avenue Wharton, Tx. 77488. 979/532-3602.
