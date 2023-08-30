Catarina Blanco Becerra, 84, of Boling passed away on August 24, 2023, at a Wharton hospital following a sudden illness. She was born on October 21, 1938, to the late Alejandro Blanco and Mercedes Zepeda Blanco in New Gulf, Texas.
Catarina was raised in Boling and attended Boling schools. She was married to Tomas Becerra on December 8, 1952 in Wharton. He preceded her in death in September of 1999. She was the family caretaker, enjoying cooking, baking and going to bingo with friends and family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Victor Becerra, sisters, Manuela Ochoa, Elvira Postel, Ellena San Miguel, and brothers, Joe and David Blanco.
Catarina is survived by her children, Veronica Becerra Vargas and husband, Joseph of Wharton, sons, Alex Becerra and fiancée Diana Rodriguez of Wharton, and Tom Becerra, Jr., and wife, Rosa Linda of Victoria, sister, Mercedes Blanco Montelongo of Las Cruces NM, brothers, John Blanco of Ft Worth, Alex Blanco of Corpus Christi, Victor Blanco of El Paso and Gilbert Blanco of Houston, grandchildren, Jennifer Becerra Snyder and husband, Shawn, Eric Becerra, Naomi Chapa, Eddie Chapa, Jr., Vannesa Chapa and husband, Sean Bustamonte, Heather Maldonaldo, Phillip Becerra and Michaela Becerra and great grandchildren, Liliana, Layla, Sean, Jr., Eddie III, Victor, Emory, Ethan, Leviathan and Belial.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 27 after 6 p.m. at the chapel of Wharton Funeral Home with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. The Funeral Mass and Rite of Committal will be held on Monday, August 28 at 10 a.m. at My Carmel Catholic Church in Wharton with Fr. Charles Dwomoh celebrating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton. Condolences can be left whartonfuneralhome.com
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 515 E. Boling Hwy, Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3410.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.