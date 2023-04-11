Floyd Andrade was born in El Campo on the 28 of August 1971, to Alfonso Andrade, Jr. and Estela Cantu Andrade. He was the sixth child and first born son. He is preceded by his mother Estela Cantu Andrade, paternal grandmother Andrea Ramirez Andrade, paternal grandfather Santana Cantu, paternal grandfather Alfonso Andrade, Sr., maternal grandfather Santana Cantu, and maternal grandmother Juanita Serna Cantu.
He survived by his eight siblings; Lydia Andrade Rodriguez, Ruby Ann Andrade, Sandy Andrade Jones, Ermelinda Andrade Rodriquez, Nancy Andrade Rodriquez, Patrick Andrade, Annabel Andrade Gonzales, and Alfonso Andrade III. Brother-in-laws; Randy Rodriguez, Richard Jones, Modesto Rodriguez and Daniel Gonzales. Sister-in-law Tracie Andrade.
Although Floyd never married or had children of his own, he was a very proud Uncle and Great- Uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.
He was a high school graduate from Wharton High School Class of 1989. Floyd was a devout member of the Templo Bethell Church in Wharton and Sherman. For over a decade he was a tax consultant with HR Block and he loved the job. He enjoyed helping others. Floyd had a very kind generous heart and loved being a servant of his Jesus Christ and Savior.
Floyd was a simple man and enjoyed a simple life. He did not complain or ask for much help. Being a double leg amputee did not stop him. He kept working and took pride on being able to take care of himself.
Visitation will be on May 6 from 12 – 1 p.m., at Templo Bethel, 419 Sunset Drive, Wharton, Tx 77488 with a memorial at 1 p.m.
You are forever in our hearts,
Your father, brothers, sisters, extended family and Church family.
