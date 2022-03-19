Patricia Gomez Ibarra, 67, of Wharton passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, March 3, 2022. She was born on April 18, 1954, in Sunny Side Washington to the late Pedro Gomez and Romana Lopez Gomez.
A resident of Wharton for most of her life. Patricia enjoyed spending time and cooking with her family. She liked to go eat in Houston. She also loved her plants.
She is survived by her daughter, Modesta H. of Rosenberg, son, Rosalio R. of Wharton, grandchildren, Bianca and Gavin. The family wishes to thank Houston Hospice for the compassionate care given to their mother.
“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” ~~ John 3:16
Following cremation. A Memorial Service is planned for a later date. Condolences may be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com
Funeral Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, Tx 77488. 979/532-3410.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.