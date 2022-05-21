Joyce Venglar, 79, of Wharton passed away in a Richmond hospital following a brief illness on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. She was born on September 14, 1942, in Louise to the late Vincent and Lucille Kutach Mach.
Joyce attended Crescent schools and graduated from El Campo High School. She married Leroy Venglar in 1963. He preceded her in death on October 31, 2006. She worked in retail sales for many years. Joyce enjoyed playing cards with her siblings, staying up to date on facebook, loved her dogs, and adored her granddaughter, Lexi. She also loved working in her yard and cooking for everyone. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Anton Mach, Delphine Mach, Edward Mach, Jerry Mach and Daniel Mach.
She is survived by her son, Steven Venglar and wife, Monica of Richmond, sisters, Dorothy Peterson, Annie Mae Brod, Lucy Ustynik, Mary Ann Holton, brother, V.J. Mach, and Raymond Mach, grandchildren, Lexi Venglar, Colby Reed, Chase Reed and great-grandchild, Mila Reed; along with nieces, nephews, cousins, and close family friends.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, at Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left a whartonfuneralhome.com
Funeral Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 515 E Boling Hwy. Wharton, Tx 77488. 979/532-3410.
