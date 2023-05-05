Marvin Emil Adamek, 87, of Houston peacefully passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023. Marvin was born August 19, 1935 in Schulenburg, Texas to Emil Joe Adamek and Francis Rose Gassmann Adamek. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Bernadett Adamek and grandson Jason Carson. Marvin is survived by his children: Glenn Adamek, Christian Adamek, Becky Carson (Gregg), Margaret Adamek (Ash), Catherine Baines (Bryan); Grandchildren: Nonnie (Chris), David, Candace (Adam), Ryan (Sierra), Brandie, DeJai, Amberly, Jushwa, Connor, and Nikita. He is also survived by nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Marvin grew up the youngest of five on the family farm in Schulenburg. He and his family attended St. Rose Catholic Church and school in Schulenburg. When Marvin wasn’t working on the family farm or raising animals you could find him in the nearest dance hall dancing a polka or a waltz. After turning 21, he served our country in the US Army and then got married and began his family. Marvin worked as a sales associate for Havertys Furniture in Houston for 20 years before retiring to live in Rosenberg and East Bernard with a slower pace of life. His love of dancing and being with family and friends only grew stronger through his life. He was a very devoted member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in East Bernard and served as Chaplain with the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree for many years.
The Adamek family will be present to receive friends, Sunday, May 7 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. with the Holy Rosary being recited at 3:00 p.m. at Dettling Funeral Home. The Mass of Christian Burial will commence Monday, May 8 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 8825 Kempwood Dr., Houston, TX 77080. A reception will follow Holy Mass in the Activity Center at St. Jerome. Mr. Adamek will be laid to rest in VA Houston National Cemetery on that same day at 12:45 p.m., following the reception.
In lieu of flowers please consider contributions in Marvin’s memory to the Schulenburg 4H (PO Box 252, Schulenburg, TX 78956) or your local 4H program. Visit www.dettlingfuneral.com to leave words of condolence for the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dettling Funeral Home, 14094 Memorial Dr. Houston, Tx. 77079. 281-497-2121.
