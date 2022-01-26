Carol Elizabeth Guffey, age 68, died Sunday, Jan 23 in a Houston hospital after an extended illness. She was born Oct. 13, 1953 in Wharton to Elgean (Gene) and Alice Kana Guffey. She was a 1972 Wharton High School graduate and attended WCJC where she was a Starlett. She graduated from Texas A&M Class of 1976 with a BS in Elementary Education with a Kindergarten certification. She taught Kindergarten in Bay City, Needville, and Katy before returning to school to get her Real Estate license. She later became a real estate broker and appraiser. She loved Country Western Music, dancing, and George Strait.
She was a member of St Luke’s Methodist Church in Houston and a former member of the Houston Texas A&M Alumni Club.
She is survived by her sisters and brothers-in-law; Nancy and Jim O’Hearn of New Braunfels and Donna and Jimmie Chambers of Wharton, her brothers & sister-in-law; Bob and
Guffey of Sugar Land and Bill Guffey of Missouri City. Also nieces and nephews, Scott and Tammy Chambers, Todd O’Hearn, Stephanie and Lane Tobola, Casey O’Hearn, Laura and Dallas Killingsworth, and Michael and Danielle Guffey. Also 11 great-nieces and nephews and many cousins in the Guffey and Kana families.
A graveside service will be held Friday, Jan 28 at 11:00 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park in Wharton.
If desiring, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or First Methodist Church of Wharton.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy.Wharton, TX 77488. (979) 532-3410.
