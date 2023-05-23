Traci LaCaze passed into the arms of the Lord on May 18th 2023 at her residence in Wharton surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Wharton, TX on December 24, 1987, to Donna Watson Ullmann and the late Charles Don Paul.
Traci was raised in Wharton and graduated from Wharton High School with the Class of 2006. She later married Clint Walker LaCaze on March 19, 2016. She loved being a stay-at-home mother, being in her garden, planting flowers, spending time at the beach, crafting and shopping. She loved spending time with family, especially spoiling her daughters and later, step-children. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Emmitt Earl Watson and Charles Edgar Paul and her grandmothers, Margie Lee Watson and Donna Mae Paul.
She is survived by her husband, Clint Walker LaCaze, children, Kennedee Ranae Paul and Kadence Lanae Paul, Samantha Lee Margaret LaCaze and Clint Walker LaCaze Jr., mother, Donna Ullmann and husband Clayton, sisters Valerie Paul and wife, Cindy Karr of Conroe and Staci Paul and wife, Danielle of East Bernard, brother, Kevin Hamby and wife, Erin, and niece, Aubrey Hamby and nephew, Layne Hamby.
Relatives and friends were invited to her visitation after 12 noon on Monday, May 22 at Wharton Funeral Home. Funeral services began at 2 p.m. at the Chapel of Wharton Funeral Home. Pallbearers were Kyla Lockley, Ronnie King, Kendrick Matula, Justin Lathon, Jeremy Parker and David Villarreal. Burial followed at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com
Services were under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy.Wharton, TX 77488. 979-32-3410.
