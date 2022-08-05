Georgie Mendel, 85, of Wharton passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 in a Richmond hospital. She was born on February 28, 1937 in Moulton Texas to the late Peter and Mary Rothbauer Machart.
Georgie was raised in the Moulton area and graduated from Moulton High School. She married William Frank Mendel, Jr. in March 1957 in Moulton. He preceded her in death on April 9, 1988. Georgie worked as a cafeteria manager for many years. She enjoyed crafts and puzzles, playing Bingo, a good game of dominoes, fishing and bowling. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother and sister.
Georgie is survived by her daughter Karen Macfarland and husband, James of Wharton, son, Kevin Mendel and wife, Lisa of Houston, grandchildren,Megan Mendel, Rachel Reed Jacobs and husband, Antonio, and Bryan Reed, great grandchildren, Khloe Jacobs, and Kaleigh Jacobs.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 10 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home, the Funeral Mass and Rite of Committal will be held on Thursday, August 11 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Sugar Land, friends may call at the church after 1:00 p.m. with the graveside service on Friday, August 12 at 1:00 p.m. at the St Joseph Catholic cemetery in Moulton.
Condolences may be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, TX 77488. 979.532.3410.
