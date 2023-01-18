Lonnie Daniel Heimann, 79, of Wharton, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023 following a short but courageous battle with cancer. He was born on September 11, 1943 in Shiner, Texas to the late Tomie and Annie Svatek Heimann. He was the oldest of five children.
Lonnie was raised in the Wharton area where he helped his family on their farm in Magnet. He graduated from Wharton High School. Following graduation, he joined the National Guard and served honorably. He worked as a mechanic most of his life; if it had a motor, he could fix it. He was employed by Don Elliot Chevrolet, Strouhal Tire, and retired from Stewart & Stevenson. While at Stewart & Stevenson, he played an important role in securing the trucks that were in active combat overseas. He was recognized for finding a “weak spot” on the exterior of the vehicle and ultimately made it safe for those behind the wheel. Lonnie enjoyed tinkering in his garage, fishing, going to polka fests and church picnics, and playing his accordion. He enjoyed drives to the beach with his dog Sadie, and a good seafood dinner. Lonnie loved spending time with his family and close friends.
He is survived by his daughter, Lorie ( Kenneth) Kolacny of Boerne, son Eric Heimann of Washington and daughter Rachael Heimann of Boerne. He will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren, who he referred to as his Three Jacks and a Queen. Lucas, Kaden and Landon Kolacny and his favorite girl, Blaine Johnson.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Crossroads Hospice, the KJZT Nursing Center in Hillje and his special friends and neighbors Julio Zavala, Richard and Shirley Hyde and The Crump Brothers.
Memorial Mass will be Saturday, January 21 with visitation starting at 8:30 a.m., Rosary recited at 9:15 a.m. and the Memorial Mass at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.
Funeral services were under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 515 E. Boling Hwy, Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3410.
