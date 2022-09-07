Rosalie Kanak Millsap of Rosenberg died on August 19, 2022. She was born in December of 1939 in East Bernard to the late Victor and Alma Kanak.
She is preceded in death by her brother Jody Kanak, wife Audrey and brother-in-law, Jimmie of East Bernard.
She is survived by her son Bryan Anthony Millsap and wife Amy of Houston, and the sister she so admired Georgie Losak of East Bernard.
Rosalie earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology from Sam Houston in Huntsville. While living in Houston she worked over 30 years as a state employee, retiring from the Texas Department of Protective and Regulatory Services. She received several recognitions from DPRS for her work accomplishments including Employee of the Year, statewide honor. After retirement she enjoyed and relished her volunteer work chairing the group she organized – Concerned Citizens Against Fraud in Government Food Programs. She enjoyed being a member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Bellaire where she eagerly participated in many years of Bible Study Classes. She enjoyed volunteering at the Fort Bend Nursing Home and at the Rosenberg Railroad Museum.
Rosalie was a mother, sister, daughter, Catholic, social activist, and a wanderer, especially enjoying the Texas Hill Country. Her favorite European sites were the Louve in Paris, Prague, Czech Republic (her roots); everything in Rome including seeing Pope Jaun Paul II at St. Peters Basilica and riding in a gondola in Venice.
She leaves to mourn numerous friends, cousins, nieces, and nephews especially, Gerlad, Gladys, Barbara, Pam, and Asad.
Memorials should be made to her church or your church and by spending time with an ill friend or relative, especially the in-group care.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 9, with a visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. Rosary at 9:30 a.m., at Holy Cross Catholic Church in East Bernard. Inurnment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in East Bernard, Texas.
Services under the direction of Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home, 4525 Bissonet St., Bellaire, Tx. 713-737-5486.
