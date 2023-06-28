Betty Lou Green, age 80 of Wharton, TX, passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Betty was born on August 18, 1942, to Harvey E. Lewis and Tennie Jordon.
Betty leaves to cherish sweet memories with her devoted husband John (Boy) Green, daughters, Carry Foston, Letha Green and sons’ John E. Green, Larry D. Green, six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and a host of many relatives and friends.
Viewing will be Saturday, July 01 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at New Hope Community Church before service.
Funeral Service is as follows, Saturday, July 01 at 11:00 a.m., held at New Hope Community Church, 226 N. Fulton St, Wharton, TX. Burial will be at Paradise Cemetery in Kendleton, TX.
Everlasting memories are in the care of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, Inc. 110 N East Avenue, Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3602.
