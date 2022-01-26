Patsy Nuspliger Schultz, 73, of Schulenberg, Texas passed away on January 17, 2022.
Patsy was born on June 2, 1948 in Lowville, NY to Charles and Ruby Nuspliger. A few years later, The Nuspligers relocated their family to Wharton, where Patsy grew up, graduating from Wharton High School in 1966. She met and married Steve Schultz of Wharton. In their 30 years together, they made their home in Richmond and raised two daughters.
After working in the tax office for many years, she officially joined the race for the position of Fort Bend County Tax Assessor-Collector in 2004. She could be seen on the campaign trail, her young granddaughter at her side proudly proclaiming, “Vote for Nana!” This successful campaign led to a 15-year incumbency, from which she retired in 2020, thus ending her 30 years of diligent service to Fort Bend County.
She is survived by life partner Bob “Bobby” Weddle, daughter Stephanie Norwood and husband Michael of Carmine, daughter Monica Canady and husband Jerry of Porter, grandchildren Lauren and Luke Canady, sister Maxine Coppinger and husband Michael of La Grange, sister-in-law Mechelle Nuspliger of Rosenberg, sister Mary Knight and husband Ed of Weimar, sister Phyllis Massey and husband Denny Morgan of Belden, Neb., several nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father Charles Nuspliger, Sr., mother Ruby Nuspliger, brother Charles Nuspliger, Jr., sister Joan Miller, nephew Jeremy Nuspliger, and former spouse Steve Schultz.
