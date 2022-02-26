Georgie Ann Jalowy Sliva, 82, of East Bernard, entered peacefully into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. She was born on August 17, 1939 in East Bernard to the late Joe Jalowy, Jr. and Mary Kubena Jalowy.
Loved ones left to cherish her memory: Her loving husband of 61 years, Roman Sliva, of East Bernard; and incredible mom to her four children: Sons, Ronnie Sliva of East Bernard, Kenneth (wife Donna) Sliva of Inez, daughters, Sharon (husband Robert) Svoboda of Sealy, Debbie (husband Elvis) Zapalac of East Bernard; her eight precious grandchildren: Christine Mikolajczyk (husband Paul), Dustin Sliva (wife Tara), Ashley Cranley (husband Matt), Wesley Sliva, Claudia Zapalac, Cheyenne Sliva, Elijah Zapalac, Emma Zapalac; her two great-grandchildren: Paul Mikolajczyk and James Cranley.
She was preceded in death by her parents Joe and Mary Jalowy Jr.; sister Josie Dusek; brother Richard Jalowy.
Georgie grew up on the family farm in Bernard Prairie. She attended Bernard Prairie for elementary school, Holy Cross school during middle school, and graduated from East Bernard high school in 1957. She attended Durham’s Business College, for the Executive Secretarial Course which she completed in 1958 in Houston. During this time, she lived in Houston with a family as their nanny while working at a bank. She returned back home in 1959 to become her dad’s caregiver till he passed away from cancer later that same year.
She met the love of her life while at the Holy Cross Church in December of 1959. They married in July of 1960. Georgie stayed home to raise a family along with helping Roman on the farm. She was affectionately called mom or granny and devoted her life to providing a loving home.
Georgie’s love for her family was a very important part of her life. She was happiest when the entire family was together for gatherings. She made every birthday and holiday special with her amazing talent for cooking and baking that she inherited from her mother. Georgie filled her family with Christianity and gave to her family selflessly. Her faithful devotion to God and family is recognized with gratitude and appreciation that will persist for a lifetime.
Georgie’s happiest moments were those when she was sewing, in the kitchen cooking or baking, or working in her flowerbeds and garden. She prided herself in making handmade items, especially for others, and loved her roses. A few crowd favorites from her kitchen were broiled or fried chicken, potato salad, divinity, and stain-glass sugar cookies.
She dedicated great service to Walmart in Wharton for seven years. Georgie was a door greeter and later transferred to work in the fabric department.
Georgie belonged to Holy Cross Catholic Parish in East Bernard and was a member of KJZT of East Bernard.
Our family would like welcome you to Georgie’s visitation at Holy Cross Catholic Church in East Bernard on February 28 at 5 p.m. Rosary will follow at 7 p.m. The funeral mass is at Holy Cross Catholic Church in East Bernard on March 1 at 10 a.m. Georgie will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Refreshments will follow immediately after the burial at Holy Cross meeting room.
Serving as pallbearers are: Ronnie and Dustin Sliva, Kenneth and Wesley Sliva, and Elvis and Elijah Zapalac.
The family would like to thank all of Georgie’s health care providers and express gratitude for the love and support from family and friends. Georgie was beautiful inside and out and will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Cross Catholic Church Cemetery fund or a charity of your choice.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Knesek & Sons Funeral Home 122 N. First Street Wallis, Texas 77485
(979) 478-6311 www.knesekfuneralhome.com.
