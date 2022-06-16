Victor Ray Corman, Jr., 81, of Eagle Lake went home to be with the Lord on June 13, 2022 in Eagle Lake. He was born on July 4, 1940 in East Bernard to Victor R. Corman, Sr. and Alma Senkel Corman.
He is preceded in death by his parents Victor R. Corman, Sr. and Alma Senkel Corman.
Victor is survived by his wife Cherry Adams Corman; daughters, Lisa Corman Weinheimer, husband Ed and Suzanne Corman Shelby, husband John; grandchildren; Bethany Weinheimer, Hannah Weinheimer, Edmund Weinheimer, Victoria Shelby and Abigail Shelby; sister Jo Carolyn Keptra, husband Donald and nieces Donna Mclure and Laura Keptra; brother Wayne Corman, wife Brenda and nephews Troy, Vance Corman and niece Kimberly Corman Etheridge.
Vic was a member of the Fightin' Texas Aggie Class of '62 and received his Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Economics. He was a member of the Texas A&M Corp of Cadets; Freshman Redass Squadron 17, Sophomore/Junior Redass Squadron 12 and Senior Third Group Staff. He joined the United States Navy in 1963 and headed to New Port, Rhode Island and was commissioned as Ensign in June of 1963. Victor went on to graduate flight school in December 1963. There he received his wings as a Combat Information Center (CIC) officer. He then became a member of the nationally recognized Hurricane Hunter Team. He was the radar officer on many exciting flights and thankfully some other uneventful flights.
On December 28, 1963 he married his bride, Cherry F. Adams of Crockett. Immediately after the wedding they headed to their first assignment with the Hurricane Hunters in beautiful Roosevelt Roads, Puerto Rico. Victor and Cherry recently celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary. In 1968 Cherry and Victor returned to Lissie to join his father and brother in the family rice farming and goose guiding business. He enjoyed guiding goose hunters which would lead to many lifelong friendships. That is where they decided to raise their family. They were blessed with two daughters and eventually moved to Eagle Lake where the girls went to school and kept them very busy. Both girls followed his path to the greatest university, Texas A&M. They graduated, met and married their Aggie fellas and gave them five beautiful grandchildren. He continued to foster his love of Texas A&M by sharing the traditions of the 12th man with his grandchildren.
Vic was a faithful man that loved the Lord, his family, and church. He was adamant about working hard and giving back to his community and church. Victor was a member of Lissie United Methodist Church where he held just about every position except preacher and choir director. He was a councilman for the Eagle Lake City Council for ten years. Vic was the 1962 Class Agent for Texas A&M University and a previous Colorado County Aggie Muster Chair. He was a Century Club member for 40+ years and a Colorado County Go Texan Ambassador to Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo. Victor served on the Colorado County Tax CAD Review Board. He was a member of Texas and Southwestern Cattleman's Association and a Lions Club member for over forty years where he held all offices at least once and he was a recipient of the Melvin Jones Award and the 2014 Lion of the Year.
Vic was a practical joker with a generous heart. One of his favorite jokes was about his birthday being on the 4th of July, a day everyone gets off to celebrate his birthday. He was very creative and a craftsman. Every holiday he would challenge the grandchildren in a scavenger hunt to find their prize and now he has the ultimate prize.
Funeral service will be Friday, June 17, at 11:30 a.m. at Lissie United Methodist Church in Lissie, with Pastor Stan Warfield officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, June 16 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Henneke Funeral Home in Columbus and at church on Friday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Pallbearers will be Ed Weinheimer, John Shelby, Edmund Weinheimer, Troy Corman, Vance Corman and Arthur Etheridge. Honorary pallbearers are Wayne Corman, Don Keprta, Tom Fields, Cleve Gazaway, John Hamm, Posthumously Jackie Mahand, Noon Lions Club and Old Timers Breakfast Club.
In lieu of flower, donations can be made to: Lissie United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 668, Lissie, Texas 77454, Eagle Lake Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry, P.O. Box 339, Eagle Lake, Texas 77434 or Victor Ray Corman, Jr. Class of ‘62 Memorial Endowed Scholarship Fund, Check payable to Texas A&M Foundation 401 George Bush Drive College Station, Texas 77840. Please note on the check donation Victor Ray Corman, Jr. ‘62 Endowed Memorial Scholarship.
Services under the direction of Henneke Funeral Home, 1515 Montezuma St., Columbus, Texas 78934. 979/732-2143.
