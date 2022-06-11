Jose A. Cisneros, 65, of Wharton, passed away suddenly on June 6, 2022 at a Wharton hospital. He was born October 08, 1956 in Wharton, Texas to Abel Cisneros, Sr. and Dolores Lozano Cisneros.
Jose was a graduate from Milby High School in Houston. He worked most of his life as a machinist and a mechanic. He enjoyed spending time with his extended family and friends. He was an avid Houston sports’ fan. He loved his Astros, Texans and Cougars regardless of what the scoreboard may say at the end of the game. He was loyal to his teams. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Johnny Cisneros and nephew, Erasmo Cisneros.
He is survived by his sister, Silvia Villarreal and husband Johnny of Wharton; brother, Abel Cisneros, Jr. and wife, Grace of Houston; nieces and nephews, Gabriel Villarreal and wife, Shannon, Maricela C Gonzalez and husband, Armando, Jason Villarreal and wife, Denise, Christopher Villarreal, Xavier Cisneros, April Cisneros and Johnny Cisneros, Jr.; great-nieces and nephews, Celeste Cisneros, Johnathan Cisneros, Anthony Luna, Nicole Cisneros, Trent Villarreal, P.J. Villarreal, Amaya Villarreal, Brenna Villarreal, Kendon Villarreal, and Emersyn Villarreal, great-great-nieces and nephews, Dizelle Cisneros, Abigail Cisneros, Callen Sciba, Lakelin Luna, Camden Gill, Jaxton Cisneros and Noah Herrera. Numerous cousins and friends.
Private Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, TX 77488. (979) 532-3410.
