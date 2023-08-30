Gary”BUCK”Mikes, 58, has gone to take his walk with Jesus. After few short months of medical issues, he left us while peacefully resting in his home in Pasadena.
August of 65 God blessed us with this lovely man and August 13 of this year God received him home. Gary was born to Eugene and Dorothy Mikes of Wharton and was raised and resided there most of his life. He was an all around recognized man, he worked hard at all he did and was known as such. Buck would spend his favorite pastime fishing with his family and friends, and he thought he could out fish us all.
Gary is survived by Laura, Steven II, Steven III, Sheldon, and Lindonna, Sharon and Barney ”Brother In Law” with Tabatha “Tabby Cat“ James, Justin ”Punk” James, and great-niece Maddy Belle. He was preceded in death by Eugene and Dorothy Mikes, Darrell Cervenka, many aunts, uncles, and near relatives. May he dance with them in heaven.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.