Ira Donahue ll, age 25 yrs. old of Katy passed away July 03, 2022. Mr. Donahue was born on August 07, 1996 in Wharton to Ira Donahue and Tikisha Walker.
Ira is survived by his mother, Tikisha Walker, father, Ira Donahue and a host of many relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 16, 10–11 a.m. at Pilgrim Journey Baptist Church
Services will be Saturday, July 16, at 11:00 a.m., at Pilgrim Journey Baptist Church, 2202 Williams Way Blvd., in Richmond, Tx.
Services under the direction of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, 110 North East Ave., Wharton, Tx. 77488. 979-532-3602.
