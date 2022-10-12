Jessie C. Hill, age 82, of Van Vleck, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022 in Brazosport hospital following a brief illness. He was born June 20, 1940 in Wharton to the late Henry and Edna Mae McKey Hill.
Jessie was a raised in the Hallettsville area and attended school there. He was employed at the Phillips plant as a pipe fitter for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and working on lawn mowers.
Jessie is survived by his children, Essie Vacek of Van Vleck and Veronica Hill and husband, Shane Doyal of Bay City. Sisters, Margaret, Wanda, Edna, Laverne and Deloris, grandchildren, Ryan Vacek and wife, Caitlin, Ashley Cortez and husband, Eric, Amy Thiemer and husband, Tristen, Hayley Doyal, Cheyenne Doyal and Dallas Doyal, great-grandchildren, Isiah, Greyson, Hadlee and Maeve.
Graveside services will be held Friday, October 14 at the Willow Creek Cemetery near Vienna, Texas.
Serving as pallbearers are Ryan Vacek, Tristen Thiemer, Eric Cortez, Sam Gant, Floyd Vacek, Dallas Doyal and Shane Doyal.
Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy, Wharton, Tx 77488. 979.532.3410.
