The family of Sue Medders of Wharton is saddened to announce that she passed peacefully from this earth on Sunday Feb 27 at the age of 87 years. She is home now with our loving Lord Jesus and her love, Donnie. Sue will go on in the hearts and memories of family and friends she left behind.
She is survived by her brother, A.C. Stutler; her children; Sharon Patterson and husband Ed, Steven Medders and wife Penny, Calvin Medders and wife Karyn; Grandchildren; David and Joshua Wright, Luke and Lane Patterson, Cameron Medders, Deanna Hodges and Tylea Medders; seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews, other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Stella and Athey Stutler; husband, Donnie Medders; daughter, Jackie Mischel Wright; siblings, LaNelle Stutler, Jack Stutler, Janice Wendell, Charley Stutler and granddaughter, Tabitha Wright.
Sue was born in Kilgore in 1934 to Stella and Athey Stutler. She was a devoted Christian, wife and mother and always took joy in serving others. She was a great cook and a master canner of fresh vegetables from their garden. She sewed and crocheted and passed on her skills to her daughters and granddaughters also. She spent the majority of her married life in Portland where she was an active member of the Portland Church of Christ. She spent many years as a Bible School teacher and always participated and contributed in whatever was needed. She read her Bible daily and devoted her life to Christ. She and Donnie enjoyed RVing and camping with friends and family. Together they traveled to many states to see places they had always wanted to see. After Donnie’s passing in 2012, she moved to Wharton to be closer to family and was a member of the Abell Street Church of Christ.
She was always active and loved walking in the outdoors, enjoying nature and all of Gods glory. She collected small rocks with each walk and wrote the date and miles on each one and there were many flowerpots full of rocks. She loved feeding and watching hummingbirds during the migrations and was always growing flowers - Some of her flowers are decades old and still thriving.
Funeral arrangements were provided by Winsteads’ Funeral Home in Portland, on March 3 and 4 and interment at Palm Memorial Gardens.
There will be a memorial service held March 12 at 11:00 a.m. The Memorial will be hosted at the Abell Street Church of Christ at 501 Abell Street, Wharton, TX. Call 979-532-3524 for information.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Sodalis Senior Living (formerly Elm Croft) and to Sue’s personal care takers for their devoted attention and compassion during her year long struggle.
