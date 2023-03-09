Agnes Millie Jochec, 101, passed away Friday, March 3, 2023 in Eagle Lake. She was born January 13, 1922 in East Bernard to Raymond and Josephine Morris. Agnes was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church and attended Holy Cross Catholic School in her youth. Agnes was also a member of KJZT, Christian Mothers, and American Legion Auxiliary #226.
Survivors include seven children, Christine Srubar and husband Eddie, Dorothy Fields and husband Dennis, August Jochec and wife Geraldine, Belinda Hundl and husband Gene, Mark Jochec and wife Rita, Timothy Jochec and wife LeeAnn, Denise Polak and husband David, four sisters, Helen Konarik Urbish, Evelyn Pilcik, Rose Pumphrey, Margaret Janicek, ten grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, August Jochec Sr., brother, Stanley Morris, two sisters, Molly Matula Wallace, Gloria Mikes, grandson, Tommy Srubar and great-grandson, Kirby Killion Jr.
Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, March 9 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in East Bernard at 10:00 a.m. with burial to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. with a Rosary at 9:30 until Service time.
Pallbearers will be; Waylon Fields, Chad Hundl, Cody Hundl, Kevin Kosik, Colton Hundl, Jay Polak and Chris Gonzalez. Honorary pallbearers will be the grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Houston Hospice-El Campo, 1102 N Mechanic, El Campo, Tx 77437 or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
