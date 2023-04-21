Felicitas Mireles, 98, of Wharton, passed away on April 17, 2023 at SPJST in Hillje. She was born on March 31, 1925 in Flatonia, Texas to the late Blasa Herrera Castillo and Felipe Castillo. She married the love of her life, Lorenzo Mireles, Sr. on January 17, 1947, and together they raised eleven children. She was a member of Our Lady of Mt Carmel Catholic Church.
Felicitas is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Lorenzo, Sr., her siblings Inez Flores, Delores Rios, Mary Frances Castillo, Frank Castillo, Crecencia Castillo, Amador Castillo, Carmen Castillo and Inez Flores. Children Julia Mireles, Juan Mireles, Pete and Mary Mireles, Joe and Bertha Mireles, Leonard and Mary Lopez. Grandchildren David Soliz, Adrian Mireles, Kimberly Ann Mireles, and son in-law Freddie Alvarado, and daughter in law, Luisa Mireles.
She is survived by her children: Mary Lydia “Lillie” Alvarado, Margaret Sanchez and Juan, Paul Mireles Sr. and Terry of Wharton, Laura Soliz and Domingo of Blessing, Larry Mireles and Eva of Houston, Richard Mireles of Montgomery, Jessie Mireles and Rosalinda of Bay City. Siblings Antonio Castillo of Wharton, Lupe Castillo, and Mary Luna of Houston along with 16 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 22 at 8:30 a.m. at Our Lady Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Wharton. A rosary will be recited at 9 a.m. with the Funeral Mass which will be celebrated at 10 a.m. with Father Antonio Perez officiation. A Rite of Burial of Committal will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton.
Pallbearers will be Scott Simpson of Wharton, Lance Kocian of Wharton, Kirk Rountree of Lolita, Matthew Benavidez of El Campo, Christopher Hernandez of Sugar Valley, Brian Mireles of Rosenberg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in memory of Felicitas Mireles to Our Lady of Mt Carmel Catholic Church in Wharton.
Condolences can be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 515 E. Boling Hwy, Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3410.
