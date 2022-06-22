Kanon Wade Garcia, 3 years old, of El Campo, passed away June 13, 2022. He was born September 12, 2018 in Sugar Land.
He is survived by his mother, Brenda Stayton and fiancé Andre Booker of El Campo; father Raymond Garcia and fiancé Saira Sultan of Wharton; grandparents Lonnie and Rachel Garcia of Wharton, Martin Rico and Bendi Olvera of El Campo, Terrance and Angel Robinson of Houston, Andre and Krystal Booker of Sugar Land, brothers, Brayden and Baby Dre; sisters, Zeena and Ameera and baby sister, Allyna, on the way.
Visitation began at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 21 at Triska Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass began at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 22 at St. Robert’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Philip Brune officiating. Burial will followed at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers were Raymond Garcia, Andre Booker, Lonnie Garcia and Syed Sultan.
Memorial donations in memory of Kanon may be made to First State Bank to Brenda Stayton.
